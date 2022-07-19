07XX22-freemethodist

Prayers filled the room in chorus as three pastors circled their congregation. Their movements kept time with the beat of their words, as their suit coats and ties swayed with their large gestures. The members lifted their hands to the sky as they all gave thanks for their new place of worship. The new refuge and gathering place for Free Methodist Church goers once felt beyond reach. Now brilliant colors of people dressed in their Sunday best flooded the former office space along Williamson Road.

For eight years, the congregation of over 100 members had been worshiping in the conference room of the soon-to-be-demolished Ramada Inn on Franklin Road.

This past spring, the congregation learned they would have to stop worshiping in Ramada Inn by June 1st. The flood-damaged structures of the motel, built over 50 years ago, was deemed unfit for use due to flooding history as reported in The Roanoke Times in April.

Almost serendipitously this past Spring Pastor Andre Ntahonkuriye found a building that fit the future plans of the congregation and that they could afford.

“I don't have any salary. We always collect money, we help Africans for free,” said Pastor Andre.

“Refugee people, we don't have enough money to pay our pastor.”

During the first service in the new church, Sunday July 3, Pastor Andre prayed in Swahili. “Our God, thank you so much. I'm very happy. I'm very excited to have this building,” His daughter, Ephrasie Niyonzima, translated it to English. One woman played an African drum while members gave praise in song and dance.

For the members of The Free Methodist Church it is a place for their African community to be replenished and strengthened. When Pastor Andre got news that the Ramada Inn would be demolished the question he asked himself was, “Where am I going to take God’s people?”

Pastor Andre was 16 when a civil war boke out in Burundi in 1993. He fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and remained there for 20 years until a civil war broke out there too. Pastor Andre and his family were forced to flee for their lives once again and found themselves at a refugee camp in Tanzania.

He and his family stayed for 11 years. He went to bible school and was on track to become a pastor, when in 2006 he said he was approached by American immigration officials who asked him if he wanted to come to the United States.

Pastor Andre and a number of refugees arrived in Roanoke in Dec. 2007, despite starting a new life in Virginia, he said he felt welcomed by fellow Christians. Among the people that he met was Pastor Sam Belisle, head pastor of Celebration Church of Roanoke.

In 2008, Celebration Church found an interpreter from Virginia Tech who spoke Swahili, allowing Pastor Andre, his family, and peers to attend services. Every Sunday, the church provided them with transportation from and to the location until they were more settled.

“We did that for quite some time until they began to get jobs and buy vehicles and, you know, get more acclimated. But they came to our church; they were even a very valuable part of our church,” Belisle said.

Though they had someone to translate to Swahili – the major language spoken in East Africa – language was still a barrier. The community was made up of various nationalities speaking multiple languages including Kibembe and Kirundi.

“We need to preach in our language. We do not understand nothing, we just fall asleep. We need to understand what they preach,” the members of his community told him.

Pastor Andre brought his community’s concern to Belisle, with his permission, him and his community met from 8 a.m. to 9:45 before the main service, and also attended the main service in English.

"When our service was over, they would go back upstairs and stay a while longer. They're a great people of prayer, they would meet here on Saturday morning and pray for four or five hours,” Belisle recalls.

“You know, here in America, I saw that we had to be together. We are a community. Even though we come from different countries, we are the same. Here we must do all we can to keep our African community together,” said Irihose Obed, a member of the church congregation.

Pastor Andre said he and his fellow non-native English speakers and Free Methodist Christians felt apart of the Celebration Church community but, it was important for them to go back to their roots. With Belisle’s blessing, they left to start their own church and rented a space at the Ramada Inn where they were for eight years.

Pastor Andre expresses that rebuilding a new life was a challenge for he and many of his fellow African refugees at Free Methodist Church, and it was essential to have a place where they can simply be. Church days are the opportunity to put aside the struggles of the week, wear their traditional outfits, sing in their home languages, and interact with their compatriots.

Pastor Andre says the church is not done yet. They have plans for a dining room upstairs that he says was once apartments. He hopes to have 300 people gather at Christmas and to renovate the kitchen and a room for the children.

After almost three hours of prayer, the worshipers were hungry. They mingled as they ate home-cooked collard greens and rice served from crock pots next to stacked boxes of Little Caesars Pizza. The youth music group played gospel music on electric guitars, an electric keyboard and standard drum set as younger children ran around, twirling and weaving through their parents, aunts, and uncles, grandparents, all enjoying the afterglow.