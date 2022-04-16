Like New Stick Built Cottage, in wooded setting! Beautifully laid out. One level living! Good sized bedroom & bathroom right next door. Open concept kitchen & dining with Cathedral Ceiling to give height & sliding door to see all the nature in your back yard! Home was built in mind that someone may eventually want to add on & has a 3 bedroom septic. Minutes to SML & Westlake. Home is being sold furnished, (the car on top of cabinets & the clock on top shelves & games on shelves don not convey! Move in Ready!
1 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $134,900
Donated U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army uniforms hang inside glass cases on the walls of Building 2 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem.
BLACKSBURG — The philosophy guiding new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry through spring camp is a little bit different than his predecessor.
A small black dog bit Debbie Adkins in the face April 3 inside the pharmacy’s Ridgewood Farms outlet. But until Monday, the owner’s name was unknown. And that meant Adkins might have to get a course of vaccination shots against rabies.
Aluma and Mutts are maintaining their college eligibility, though.
The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the crossing method for some -- but not all -- of the water bodies along the pipeline's path.
Alleghany High hires Stinespring as activities director for upcoming season and for new school in 2023-24
Bryan Stinespring’s career in athletics has come full circle.
The state legalized the possibility for public employees in 2020.
Roanoke’s largest law firm has a Hollywood connection.
