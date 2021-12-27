 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $110,000

1 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $110,000

One Bedroom condo located in desirable SW Roanoke County. This unit located on the second floor offers spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, large bedroom with two closets, bathroom with updated tile flooring and tub. Laundry room located on first floor of building and community pool access available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert