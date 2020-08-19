100% in: Hokies' leaders stress accountability in recent players-only meeting

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s leaders held a players-only meeting during the first week of fall camp that had little to do with football.
Tech is welcoming the rest of the student body to campus this week with classes scheduled to start Aug. 24. A number of universities that brought students back to campus earlier this month have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, most notably at North Carolina, where they have already canceled in-person classes and suspended athletics activities for all sports teams Wednesday afternoon for at least 24 hours.
“We talked about how serious we have to take this season and if we want to play we have to be smart off the field and not just on the field,” Virginia Tech senior safety Divine Deablo told reporters Wednesday in a virtual press conference. “To be honest with you, I’m not too worried about the older guys, I just had to get the message to the younger guys since this is their first year in college. They want to have fun, but they got to know to be smart.”
Deablo, who didn’t give any serious consideration to opting out this fall, acknowledged there’s a real possibility his senior year could get cut short, but that’s part of the reason he’s taking such an active role in ensuring players are taking the team’s COVID-19 protocols seriously.
The defender is one of the players wearing the face shields designed by Tech’s engineering department and he’s encouraged his teammates to do so. Deablo is also one of the more vocal players policing social distancing during practice.
But with only a small portion of time spent on the practice field, the team’s leadership group used the recent meeting to let everyone know there will be little tolerance for teammates who forgot the importance of those COVID-19 protocols outside the athletic facilities.
“The upperclassmen tried to let the younger guys know there would be some type of discipline if they don’t follow the rules,” Deablo said. “It was the players that made that rule, so not even coaches. Nothing involved coaches. If you want to be here, you have to be 100% in.”
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell was happy with how the underclassmen responded to the meeting.
“I think the fact that it was just the players that held the meeting, conducted the meeting, that they took it real seriously and knew that these older guys wanted to play, and we know they want to play, too,” Mitchell said. “...[Think] they really took it seriously and are going to do the necessary things on campus and off the field so that they can get a chance to play as well.”
Mitchell, who urged the entire student body to be “cautious” once they are on campus, hopes the football team adhering to those protocols will help ensure the school’s other fall student-athletes will get to compete in the coming months as well.
“We can’t be selfish for other sports,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to do our part for the other fall sports that want to play.”
