112522-roa-va-drumstick

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Drumstick Dash returned to downtown on Thursday for the first time in three years, drawing 7,539 registered runners and walkers on a new route. The Thanksgiving Day race is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Rescue Mission, a ministry based in southeast Roanoke that serves people in need of food and temporary housing. This year the race will bring in an estimated $300,000, according to Kevin Berry, marketing and events manager at the mission.