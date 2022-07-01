This animal was brought in as a stray from Botetourt County on 6-17-22 and must be held until 6/23/22. Color:grey... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Victoria Chuah is Miss Virginia 2022.
Companies in Maryland and Florida are purportedly trying to pay Genevieve Gwynne with three $1,800 checks drawn on banks in New York and Arkansas. Those banks are real, but the companies say the checks are phony. Gwynn doesn't understand why they would be sending her money at all. She suspects it's a scam.
James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine plane has just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in a rural area of western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane then nosedived and crashed.
In his new function, which he’s set to start on July 11, the former Montgomery County schools superintendent will focus on the development and expansion of programs in the Wytheville, Roanoke and Harrisonburg, according to a recent announcement from enCircle.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells set a high bar this spring.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
An unusual weather event rocked the Roanoke region and far beyond 10 years ago this week.
The ACC has approved a new scheduling model in football that will eliminate divisions and face all member schools home and away at least once every four years, details on what it means for Virginia Tech
As Virginian politicians declared their distaste or support for the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, about 200 protestors took to the streets in front of the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke.
The board of supervisors voted last week not to join the authority after much discussion and answers from county Attorney Stephen Durbin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.