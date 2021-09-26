 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $199,900

Looking for a quiet getaway to share with your extended family? This property may be exactly what you're looking for! Situated on 11.79 acres & nestled in a beautiful valley, the land is mostly open and offers a lovingly renovated cabin as well as a nicely updated single wide. The 850 sq.ft. cabin has an open main level with living, dining and kitchen areas, as well as a full bath and laundry room. The front porch has perfect views of the nearby mountains. Upstairs are two adjoining bedrooms and plenty of storage space. The property also includes a 1000 square foot single wide that has a nice living room, kitchen with dining area, 3 bedrooms and two full baths. There are two sheds (15x8 and 22x14) for storing any maintenance equipment, and a garden area ready to grow whatever your heart desires! When you enter the property through a canopy of trees, you truly feel like you are leaving the world behind. A serene escape, still within 30 minutes of Lynchburg and Roanoke.

