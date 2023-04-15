Affordable and brand new home ready for its new owner! This Bedford county beauty was just just set and hasn't even been lived in yet. Sitting on just shy of 3 acres this property offers a true country lifestyle. Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths makes it perfect for a single person, acouple or small family. Truly move in ready there is nothing needed to start enjoying the home other than bringing in your personal belongings. The homes practical layout offers easy living and no space is wasted from its separate bedrooms, open floor plan and large laundry area. The property offers a spacious out building that is perfect for additional storage, a workshop or perhaps a she/he shed. One of the best part of the property has to be the woodsy feeling and all of the wildlife
2 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $124,950
