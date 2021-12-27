2 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $239,950

Adorable Well Maintained Home on 3.821 Acres. Truly a Mechanic Lover's Dream Home with TWO Detached Garages. Spend hours in your 32 X 24 Vinyl Sided Garage with electric and propane heat. Additional 30 X 25 Metal Detached Garage. Property would make a perfect Mini Farm with barn and buildings and mostly fenced pasture area. Two ways into property from Rosewll or Treasure Ln. Home is 1139 sq feet. Covered front porch with handicap ramp access. Art Roof, electrical upgraded, tilt in windows. Large Eat-in kitchen with antique wood/cooking stove, electric stove, refrigerator and huge pantry. Nice living room, two bedrooms, full bath and laundry on entry level. Partial basement for more storage. Quiet and Peaceful and convenient to Roanoke and Bedford.