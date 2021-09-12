Fabulous new addition to the market for those of you out looking. Beautiful one level living log cabin on 6.5 private acres with access/walking/biking/horse trails in the National Forest! 2/2 with MBR, tiled baths. Huge great room with stone FP, access to rear deck and beautiful covered front porch the length of the house. Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled - 2016 - new appliances, custom cabinets, flooring. Huge laundry/pantry with exterior exit. Previous two car has been converted into a fabulous family room with front and rear entrances, access to one car garage. 2015 HVAC. 2012 Roof. Insulation blown and low electric bills. Lots of wildlife. Second meter and septic on site for workshop/possible second home? Wonderful garden space with storage/chicken coop.
2 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jennifer Lee Coleman lives in Richmond but grew up in Roanoke County.
Salem woman who embezzled from 3 Roanoke Valley businesses gets more prison time for probation violations
Between her two sets of convictions for financial crimes, Melissa Rowe Dillon must now serve 17 years in prison.
Leandro "Leo" Sanchez will be sentenced later on a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
The Hollifields share joy and tears in Virginia Tech’s win over No. 10 UNC
The debut of mobile tickets, long lines, weak crowd control, students sitting in seats they didn't have tickets to and bad conduct by some fans marred the experience of seeing the opening victory in person.
Updated: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': An 1890 time capsule under Lee statue to be removed - once crew members find it
- Updated
Five hours after it began work Thursday morning, a masonry crew had still not found a time capsule believed to exist under the Robert E. Lee statue’s pedestal.
Montgomery County school leaders attempt to balance openness with parents of students versus protecting students' privacy on COVID-19 counts.
Auburn canceled Friday's game against Floyd County because of a lack of players after dressing out just 14 in last Friday’s game at Craig County and finishing the 26-7 loss to the Rockets with even fewer.
The final months of his seven years as chief have been marked by controversy and complaints filed by employees.
Two more people pleaded guilty to selling meth that was brought from Georgia to the New River Valley.