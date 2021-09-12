 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $325,000

Fabulous new addition to the market for those of you out looking. Beautiful one level living log cabin on 6.5 private acres with access/walking/biking/horse trails in the National Forest! 2/2 with MBR, tiled baths. Huge great room with stone FP, access to rear deck and beautiful covered front porch the length of the house. Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled - 2016 - new appliances, custom cabinets, flooring. Huge laundry/pantry with exterior exit. Previous two car has been converted into a fabulous family room with front and rear entrances, access to one car garage. 2015 HVAC. 2012 Roof. Insulation blown and low electric bills. Lots of wildlife. Second meter and septic on site for workshop/possible second home? Wonderful garden space with storage/chicken coop.

