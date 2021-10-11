 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $159,900

  • Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, Dining Room & Living Room w/Tons of Natural Light, Main Level Master Suite w/Private Spacious Bath & Laundry. Upper Level: Easily Dividable for 2 Bedrooms if desired. Detached Garage & Workshop w/Storage Above!

