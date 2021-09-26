2 Bedroom Home in Buchanan - $144,950

Move-in ready, one level living ranch on more than 2.2 acres just outside the Town of Buchanan. Great for car enthusiasts with oversized detached garage and plenty of storage space with 2 sheds. Garage and detached shed have power and plumbing for air compressor. Flooring in kitchen and family room less than 1 year old. Family room was previously used as 3rd bedroom. Air conditioning system passes as-is. Inspections are welcome but are for purchasers information only. Crawl space was re-insulated and newly sealed in the past year. Taxes and Sq. Ft. estimated per Botetourt County GIS. Seller is very motivated, BRING ALL OFFERS!