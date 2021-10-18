2 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $199,950

This beautiful cedar siding home has been freshly stained and is situated on 2.5 private acres of land. A large deck was just installed to enjoy the tranquil back yard and the seasonal view of the mountains. New exterior thermal glass doors have been installed that lead out to the deck and the patio. The interior boasts of an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and a stonemasonry fireplace that highlights the living area. The lower level has high ceilings and lots of light. It features a kitchen and a full bathroom with the capability of being a mother-in-law quarters/ apartment/Airbnb. The living area and the lower level have been freshly painted. Kitchen appliances pass as is. All information is deemed reliable and is the responsibility of the buyer and their agent to verify.