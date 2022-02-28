2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $189,900

Looking for a private and rural home with room for a horse or two? This is it! Great brick ranch located between Roanoke and Blacksburg. 200' of road frontage, 3 acres all fenced, koi pond, storage buildings. Two bright bedrooms with cedar closets and a 3rd possible bedroom in the re-purposed, enclosed carport with gas heater and full bath. Fresh paint throughout. Upgraded 200 amp service and a new programmable thermostat. Full unfinished basement with newer water heater, sump pump, wood stove and active radon system. Never lose heat, hot water or food with the whole home generator powered by propane. The property is completely fenced and ready for your pets and/or creative ideas! Abundant black walnut and pecan trees. Finally, an affordable place with some great, usable acreage!