Looking for a private and rural home with room for a horse or two? This is it! Great brick ranch located between Roanoke and Blacksburg. 200' of road frontage, 3 acres all fenced, koi pond, storage buildings. Two bright bedrooms with cedar closets and a 3rd possible bedroom in the re-purposed, enclosed carport with gas heater and full bath. Fresh paint throughout. Upgraded 200 amp service and a new programmable thermostat. Full unfinished basement with newer water heater, sump pump, wood stove and active radon system. Never lose heat, hot water or food with the whole home generator powered by propane. The property is completely fenced and ready for your pets and/or creative ideas! Abundant black walnut and pecan trees. Finally, an affordable place with some great, usable acreage!
2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
Dr. Yad Jabbarpour left this world Oct. 13, 2020, at age 57, after working 20 years at Catawba Hospital — most of that time as chief of staff and medical director. Because of the pandemic, there was no funeral. Many are still unaware he died.
Private businesses are sponsoring the talks to public school students by a motivational speaker who also runs a Christian ministry.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The project will include 216 units and will be built on land at Peters Creek and Cove roads.
"We were desperate, so I just took the shot," Darius Maddox said.
Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.
ATLANTA — It was Darius Maddox’s turn to shine.
DeAngelo Ramsey’s downfall came after he was a top running back on two Salen High School state football championship teams.
The man stood on the Amtrak train platform in Roanoke, wheeled luggage at the ready, a smile on his face that placed his expression somewhere …