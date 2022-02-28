2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $312,900

Designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, The Waverly three-story townhome is a flexible and functional floorplan with incredible value. Choose from a double Owners Suite or a three bedroom option. Storage is maximized with ample closet space in both bedroom configurations. A convenient laundry center is located on the same floor as the bedrooms. No more carrying your laundry up and down a flight of stairs! The great room on the main level opens up to a spacious kitchen and morning room. Walk downstairs to the finished lower level rec room, included in all Waverly floorplans. Choose to add an optional study to the lower level. The optional study can be used in a variety of ways as an office space, a home gym, or even a guest room. Add an optional full bathroom on the lower level for the ultimate convenience. Leave your car parked in the garage as you enjoy the amenities the Daleville Town Center has to offer, all within walking distance of your new home! Pick up fresh local produce at the Town Center farmers market, have dinner at one of the restaurants, listen to live music at the pavilion, and work out at the YMCA, all right outside your front door!