2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $339,950

Welcome home to great mountain views and convenience! This beautiful townhome is situated close to the amenities of the Daleville Town Center where you can enjoy restaurants, coffee shop, YMCA, and live concerts in the summer, all within walking distance! Entry level offers extra living space that could be used as a home office or third bedroom (no closet) and is plumbed for an add'l full bath. 2nd floor greets you with plenty of light, freshly painted gray walls, open floor concept that includes modern kitchen w/granite countertops, white cabinets, island and French door refrigerator, a spacious living room and newly renovated half bath boasting marble top vanity and bead-board wainscoting. Stairs leading to the upper level have been refinished with red oak flooring. There you will find 2