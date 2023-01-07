Maintenance-Free, One-Level Living at Daleville Town Center! This Draper Cottage sits on a quiet sidewalk lined street, which connects to the YMCA, neighborhood Restaurants, Farmers Market, Healthcare & more. The inviting & open floor plan features 9' ceilings, quality composite-wood flooring, a large, bright kitchen with Pantry, Granite countertops & Large Island with seating for 4; Owners Suite with huge walk-in closet & Custom Tiled Bath & Shower with Seat. Guest Room & Laundry, plus large 2-car Garage attached, and oversized back patio also on entry. Exterior is cement board siding with board & batten accent. Gas Furnace, Tankless Gas water heater. Home & Appliances one year old... POA Covers Lawn & Landscape Mtnc & Snow removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $399,900
