 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $444,900

2 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $444,900

Ease and elegance live in perfect harmony in The Draper, where youll enjoy plenty of open space on a single level. Featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a main level Owners Suite. If you need even more living space, this flexible design allows for an optional lower level, which can be finished with a fabulous rec room and additional bedroom and full bath.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert