2 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $119,000

Excellent little home superbly located between Christiansburg and Salem, this 2BR 1BA bungalow is ready for its new owner! Don't let the age of the home fool you, this beauty has been well maintained and preserves its heritage, boasting original hardwood floors and trim, all in pristine condition! Enjoy one level living in an over 1000 square foot space, and spend time outdoors in the level yard, perfect for playing fetch with the pups or ball with the kids! This versatile home also has a strong rental history, with folks signing up to love this home as their own for over 20 years! A new metal roof installed in 2019 makes for easy maintenance, and a new main plumbing line was installed in 2021. Perfect for both investors and first time homebuyers, don't hesitate, make the call today to see this home before it's gone!