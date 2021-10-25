 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $259,000

STORYBOOK COTTAGE ON A PARK LIKE LEVEL LOT. A LARGE MASTER SUITE, OPEN KITCHEN, COVERED FRONT PORCH AND OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, OFFICE COULD BE A 3RD BEDROOM. ORIGINAL DETAIL WITH WELL APPOINTED UDPATED FEATURES. INVISIBLE FENCE AND FENCED DOG PEN, FIBER OPTIC CABLE, BASEMENT WORKROOM/OFFICE/STORAGE.

