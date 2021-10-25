Great independent living cottage with fee simple ownership you own or can rent this cottage. All appliance are stainless and do convey. This property features hardwood floors ceramic tile floors 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths large great room with gas fireplace and 65 inch TV 2 large patios with storage and privacy fence for those quiet nights. Large oversized 1 car garage with loads of storage and pull down stairs for attic storage. Formal dining room off kitchen . The kitchen features a breakfast bar and loads of counter space and cabinets.Master bedroom has a full bath with a walk-in closet the full bath has 2 sinks and a ADA walk-in shower with linen closet. The 2nd bedroom is a great size with a nice sized closet and much more.
2 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $389,900
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
The Oregon company announced that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.