2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $169,950

This country home sits on 1.16 Acres. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, and Living Room with an unfinished basement. Completely remolded in 2019 with roof, kitchen cabinets and counters, bathroom fixtures, windows and heat pump.

