Welcome to Mayberry Hills community in Moneta. Your well maintained highly sought after 1600 sq ft one level living patio home awaits you. It's all about convenience. No exterior maintenance and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and an athletic club. Medical facilities, post office, grocery store, banks, and library within very short driving distance. The floor plan is perfect with open kitchen and great room and walk in pantry. Granite countertops and black/stainless steel appliances add beauty to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom has bath and walk in closet.
2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $301,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones are the newest members of the Hokie's football coaching staff.
All the details on the letter of intent Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry signed, what bonuses can he earn? What's his buyout? And more ...
BLACKSBURG — The highlight was when the new football coach came out there.
Monday’s crisis happened around 2:30 p.m. at the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
- Updated
Defensive end Amare Barno is the latest Virginia Tech player to opt out of a bowl game, more details here
A brief spell of colder air in a December that has been warm and is likely to be warm again may coincide with enough moisture on Wednesday for a period of snow, sleet or freezing rain at the start of the best chance of widespread rain in nearly a month.
- +3
-
Norris and Wendy Mitchell say they're pleased to contribute to what is planned as a state-of-art facility for Virginia Tech's College of Engineering.
The issue involving the homeless prompted debate, and the council passed the ordinance on a 5-2 vote.
- Updated
The two teams, both 6-6, will meet Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Officer Chad Stilley was cleared of charges from last year's fatal wreck with a fleeing motorcyclist.