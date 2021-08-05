2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $349,900

Moneta's newest traditional neighborhood development gives you the opportunity to experience ''a slice of simple life.'' The nearby amenities are literally within walking distance, saving you time and creating a sense of community that you'll enjoy year-round. Take a brief stroll to the library; enjoy your workout at the Moneta Athletic Club; peruse the shops in Downtown Moneta, then join family and friends in one of several restaurants. Smith Mountain Lake is just a few minutes' drive away, making lake fun of all kinds an easy option. Enjoy quiet evenings on your private patio. The master bedroom offers a large sitting room.