2 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $99,900

Convenient to SML, Roanoke, and Bedford, this well-kept 2BR/2BA single-wide home is located just off Route 24 in Chamblissburg. Clean with nice cabinets and appliances, ductless split system heating/air, metal roof, and new laminate flooring in living areas. Super investment property or great starter home!

