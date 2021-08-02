2 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,900

Starter home?2nd home?Great investment opportunity for Air BnB!With central location between Roanoke/Bburg(VA Tech)Lots of possibilities!Craig Co-54% National Forest providing awesome recreational opportunities!The Cascades,Mountain Lake,Dragons Tooth,McAffees Knob all near by!Home is Surrounded by beautiful farms/Stone fireplace/Extensive remodel in 2011 which included new roof/new heat pump for heat&a/c/new flooring/new hot water heater/new plumbing w/power flushing commode/bathroom remodel/new concrete walkway/new stoop&new railing/dbl pane glass door to bsmt/new siding on garage&overhead door installed in 2011.Parcel B on survey/Craig County- the land of low real estate taxes&NO STOPLIGHTS!Garden Space/Horses&livestock permitted/