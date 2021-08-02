Starter home?2nd home?Great investment opportunity for Air BnB!With central location between Roanoke/Bburg(VA Tech)Lots of possibilities!Craig Co-54% National Forest providing awesome recreational opportunities!The Cascades,Mountain Lake,Dragons Tooth,McAffees Knob all near by!Home is Surrounded by beautiful farms/Stone fireplace/Extensive remodel in 2011 which included new roof/new heat pump for heat&a/c/new flooring/new hot water heater/new plumbing w/power flushing commode/bathroom remodel/new concrete walkway/new stoop&new railing/dbl pane glass door to bsmt/new siding on garage&overhead door installed in 2011.Parcel B on survey/Craig County- the land of low real estate taxes&NO STOPLIGHTS!Garden Space/Horses&livestock permitted/
2 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
- Updated
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
In case you hadn't noticed, Christiansburg's town council has lately resembled a boiling cauldron of backbiting and resentment.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem in early August..
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
Nick Leftwich, 32, is Cave Spring High's new football coach. The third-generation coach has built a staff that includes his father, Jeff Leftwich.
Five women were arrested after complaints about illicit sexual activity.
The chair, secretary and treasurer of party gave varying reasons for their decisions.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.