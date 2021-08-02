 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,900

Starter home?2nd home?Great investment opportunity for Air BnB!With central location between Roanoke/Bburg(VA Tech)Lots of possibilities!Craig Co-54% National Forest providing awesome recreational opportunities!The Cascades,Mountain Lake,Dragons Tooth,McAffees Knob all near by!Home is Surrounded by beautiful farms/Stone fireplace/Extensive remodel in 2011 which included new roof/new heat pump for heat&a/c/new flooring/new hot water heater/new plumbing w/power flushing commode/bathroom remodel/new concrete walkway/new stoop&new railing/dbl pane glass door to bsmt/new siding on garage&overhead door installed in 2011.Parcel B on survey/Craig County- the land of low real estate taxes&NO STOPLIGHTS!Garden Space/Horses&livestock permitted/

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert