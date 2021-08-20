 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000

RARE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE 10 RENTED TOWNHOMES!!! TWO PARKING SPACES FOR EACH UNIT,REPLACED VINYL CLAD WINDOWS,,PATIO'S, WASHER/DRYER OUTLETS EACH UNIT. HOA INCLUDES:SNOW REMOVAL,GRASS,WATER, INSURANCE WITH A $5000.00 DEDUCTIBLE. PLEASE LOOK UNDER DOCUMENTS FOR HOA BYLAWS, AMENDMENTS, EXPENSES AND RENT PAYMENTS.....

