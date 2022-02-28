 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $114,950

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $114,950

Now introducing 1619 Redwood Rd SE. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a great opportunity for first time home buyers or investors looking to expand their portfolio. This home offers one level living, fresh paint, a newer roof, and a brand new HVAC. Additional features include: fenced in yard, storage shed, and off street parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert