 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $117,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $117,950

Now introducing 1619 Redwood Rd SE. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a great opportunity for first time home buyers or investors looking to expand their portfolio. This home offers one level living, fresh paint, a newer roof, and a brand new HVAC. Additional features include: fenced in yard, storage shed, and off street parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert