2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $119,950

** TINY HOUSE ON ALMOST 2 ACRES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY W/ PRIVACY NEAR THE SALEM CITY LINE! ** This 2 BR tiny house is perfect for anyone desiring simple living close in town. Newly remodeled, hardwood floors, new windows, roof, patio & siding. This home has lots of possibilities - just come see!

