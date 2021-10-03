 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,950

This beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom home has been recently renovated, new paint throughout, some new flooring, new lighting, new hvac, new hot water heater, new dishwasher, new vent hood, etc. Home also offers tilt-in windows, lovely sunken living room, 10' ceiling in living room, open floor plan, updated bathroom, fully applianced kitchen, and covered front porch to enjoy your morning coffee! Privacy fenced backyard with patio and storage shed for additional storage. Home also offers vinyl siding. Convenient location, close to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, doctors, restaurants, shopping, and downtown Roanoke. Don't miss out on your opportunity to tour this great move-in ready home! Radon system in place.

