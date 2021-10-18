2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $145,000

Ready to Downsize? Starter Home? AirBNB? This is the home for you!! Super cute brick ranch featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, replacement windows, updated kitchen, remodeled bath with tile walk-in shower, gas fireplace. Entry level laundry. Peacefully situated on a 0.89 acre lot, this one offers privacy and great outdoor space. Enjoy the views from the covered front porch or relax on the back patio area overlooking the park like setting. Detached garage (w/power) perfect for storage or workshop space. This one is well maintained and move in ready!