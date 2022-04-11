 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $148,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $148,950

Step into this move in ready, two story home in NE Roanoke. Enjoy the mountain views on the front porch or back deck! This home offers 2 full bedrooms upstairs with laundry and a full bath; as well as new flooring and 1/2 bath on main level. This is a perfect home for a young professional or first time home buyer! Great location that is close to amenities, downtown, 581 highway, and the airport!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert