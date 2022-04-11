2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $148,950

Step into this move in ready, two story home in NE Roanoke. Enjoy the mountain views on the front porch or back deck! This home offers 2 full bedrooms upstairs with laundry and a full bath; as well as new flooring and 1/2 bath on main level. This is a perfect home for a young professional or first time home buyer! Great location that is close to amenities, downtown, 581 highway, and the airport!