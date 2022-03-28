2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,000

Great investment opportunity! This Condo Is In A Prime location and great school district! Minutes from 419, Tanglewood Mall, Towers Mall, & Va Western! Great for a college student or small family! These Do Not Become Available Often. Well Kept, Two Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, Including A Giant Master Bedroom With Walk In Closet, Laundry Room With Washer & Dryer, Ceramic Tile, Nice Laminate Wood Floors, Matching Kitchen Appliances, Cabinets, Gas Fireplace, Pool Access Right Out Your Front Door, Nice Front Porch with Rose Bushes and More! This Is A Nice Bottom Unit That Keeps You Cool With Lower AC Bills! Super Clean, Well Taken Care Of. The Experience is Real.