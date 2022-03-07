 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,900

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home boast hardwood floors and replacement windows throughout.New furnace 2019, recent architectural roof installed 2010. Nice sized detached garage with upperstorage space with a spacious backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment and potential gardening.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert