2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $157,000

Brick Ranch with recent updates including encapsulated crawl space with sump pump, bathroom flooring & new installed windows. Water Heater replaced in 2019. Built-In book shelves. Extra room that could be used as an additional bedroom. Fenced Yard with patio & storage shed. Paved driveway for off street parking. Has been used in past few years as a rental property. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Property being sold ''As Is'', please reach out to LA for property details.