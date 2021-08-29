 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $167,500

Brick Ranch with recent updates including encapsulated crawl space with sump pump, bathroom flooring & new installed windows. Water Heater replaced in 2019. Built-In book shelves. Extra room that could be used as an additional bedroom. Fenced Yard with patio & storage shed. Paved driveway for off street parking. Has been used in past few years as a rental property. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.

