2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,500

NEW UPDATES! New flooring upstairs, kitchen counter-tops, and half bath, refurbished and stained kitchen cabinets, new garage door, freshly stained deck, come check it out! Great location and easy living in this 2 BR/1.5 BA condo. Upper level has living area, 2 bedrooms and kitchen. Downstairs you have a family room that could be a 3rd bedroom, entry from the garage and a half bath. Super neighborhood, convenient to anything you need!