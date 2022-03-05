2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

NEW CONSTRUCTION proposed-One level living without the HOA dues and NO STEPS this home will have stamped concrete-front porch, back patio and driveway! Write your offer early to pick out some of the builder allowed options. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room and kitchen which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen and living room features LVP flooring and bathrooms LVT flooring. Plush carpet will adorn the bedroom floors. Kitchen also features a Lazy Susan. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR BUILD but this home will be on a slab with vinyl wrapped columns and stonework on the front concrete porch.