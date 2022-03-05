NEW CONSTRUCTION proposed-One level living without the HOA dues and NO STEPS this home will have stamped concrete-front porch, back patio and driveway! Write your offer early to pick out some of the builder allowed options. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room and kitchen which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen and living room features LVP flooring and bathrooms LVT flooring. Plush carpet will adorn the bedroom floors. Kitchen also features a Lazy Susan. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR BUILD but this home will be on a slab with vinyl wrapped columns and stonework on the front concrete porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A virtual meeting was held Monday night, with another set for Tuesday.
Sue Kass made an appeal not to lose sight of the greater good and said elected officials have faced immense pressure during the pandemic.
In Giles County Recovery Court, a judge trades robes for workout clothes to join defendants in push-ups, sit-ups and the dreaded "Wal-Lees."
The case against City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. is scheduled to go to trial this month.
A $20,000 bond was set for James Michael Hodge, 43, of Dublin.
"We were desperate, so I just took the shot," Darius Maddox said.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed the bill, and said during debate that there's no way to predict who is going to commit a crime.
"We're just trying to prove everybody wrong," Justyn Mutts said.
Kendell Keene lost her father, a longtime girls basketball coach, to a car wreck. On Friday she and her teammates will make Alleghany High's girls basketball state playoff debut.
Virginia Tech's new offensive staff spent some time Tuesday night talking about a fan favorite topic, read what they said about the team's upcoming quarterback competition