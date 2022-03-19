BACK ON- BUYER COULDN'T QUALIFY! NEW CONSTRUCTION-One level living without the HOA dues! Write your offer early to pick out some builder allowed options. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen ,living room and bedrooms will feature LVP flooring and bathrooms LVT flooring. Kitchen also features a Lazy Susan. This home will have a rocking chair front concrete porch and back concrete patio. Also, features a concrete driveway. It depends where the builder is with building which builder allowed options you will be able to choose! PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR BUILD
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950
