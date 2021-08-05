 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950
spotlight

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

NEW CONSTRUCTION...One level living! Write offer early to pick out options such as colors, fixtures etc. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 2.1 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen and baths with be custom tile flooring and the rest of the flooring will be engineered hard wood flooring. This home will have a rocking chair front porch. It depends where the builder is to which options you will be able to choose! Don't delay to be able to customize this home more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert