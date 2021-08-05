NEW CONSTRUCTION...One level living! Write offer early to pick out options such as colors, fixtures etc. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 2.1 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen and baths with be custom tile flooring and the rest of the flooring will be engineered hard wood flooring. This home will have a rocking chair front porch. It depends where the builder is to which options you will be able to choose! Don't delay to be able to customize this home more!
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950
