 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

Cozy two bedroom one bath home located in Roanoke city, just steps away from Salem. Perfect for a First time home buyer. Lots to love about this home including hardwood floors, open floor plan, with updated kitchen and bath on main level. Washer and dryer hookup in basement which has potential for additional storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert