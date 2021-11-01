Great location, easy living, and mountain views await you in this low maintenance end unit. Located conveniently in North Roanoke just minutes from Hollins University/Carvins Cove, and Interstate 81. This home features two private bedroom/bath suites upstairs plus a powder room on the main level. Gas heat and a gas log fireplace make this unit cozy. and comfortable when the cold winds blow. Three decks and a private courtyard make the outdoor living comfortable with just the right amount of sun for any time of day. Association pool rights are included as is exterior maintenance and snow removal! Make an appointment to see this one before it's too late! Unit is being sold furnished, ask your Realtor to see list.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950
