 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home on a double lot with very convenient location. Private feel to the lot with rear patio, detached garage, storage shed, garden space, and fenced yard. The home has a great flow with a large family room overlooking the front porch with wooden swing, large kitchen for the size of the home, formal dining and living rooms that can be flexible space, and sun room on the rear. Additional primary suite on the second floor with full bath, lots of storage, bamboo floors, and well sized bedroom. Basement with interior and exterior access for additional storage. Great home for the value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert