2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home on a double lot with very convenient location. Private feel to the lot with rear patio, detached garage, storage shed, garden space, and fenced yard. The home has a great flow with a large family room overlooking the front porch with wooden swing, large kitchen for the size of the home, formal dining and living rooms that can be flexible space, and sun room on the rear. Additional primary suite on the second floor with full bath, lots of storage, bamboo floors, and well sized bedroom. Basement with interior and exterior access for additional storage. Great home for the value!