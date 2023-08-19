Cute one level living, like new construction, original owner in Garden City minutes away from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living room has cathedral ceiling & open to the eat-in-kitchen. Relax on your back patio under a large Gazebo. This would make a great starter home.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000
