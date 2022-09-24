 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $210,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $210,000

This new construction home is a must see!!! With 9 foot ceilings, an open floor plan and quality finishes you don't want to miss out. This home offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances including convection oven, and laundry room with deck access. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Primary suite with large walk-in closet, and tile shower. Crawl space with vapor barrier and climate controlled.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hokies brace for 'showcase moment'

Hokies brace for 'showcase moment'

BLACKSBURG — The first thing Brent Pry does when he runs out of the Virginia Tech tunnel is take a look at the crowd. Size it up. See what the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert