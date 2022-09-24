This new construction home is a must see!!! With 9 foot ceilings, an open floor plan and quality finishes you don't want to miss out. This home offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances including convection oven, and laundry room with deck access. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Primary suite with large walk-in closet, and tile shower. Crawl space with vapor barrier and climate controlled.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $210,000
