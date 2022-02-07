 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000

A Must see home with lots of Charm. Beautiful Hardwood Floors combined with Carpet and Tile. Spacious Bedrooms, The Master Bedroom has a Cedar Vaulted Ceiling with a Full Bath and a Walk in Closet. 2nd Bedroom is large and close to the second Bath. Eat in Kitchen. large Living Room. Anderson Windows. Programable Thermostat. Upgraded Electrical Panel. Close to Roanoke, Restaurants and Shopping, Includes Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Clothes Washer and Clothes Dryer. Large Level Lot with plenty of Garden Space All Drapes and Window Treatments included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert