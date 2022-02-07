2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $225,000

A Must see home with lots of Charm. Beautiful Hardwood Floors combined with Carpet and Tile. Spacious Bedrooms, The Master Bedroom has a Cedar Vaulted Ceiling with a Full Bath and a Walk in Closet. 2nd Bedroom is large and close to the second Bath. Eat in Kitchen. large Living Room. Anderson Windows. Programable Thermostat. Upgraded Electrical Panel. Close to Roanoke, Restaurants and Shopping, Includes Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Clothes Washer and Clothes Dryer. Large Level Lot with plenty of Garden Space All Drapes and Window Treatments included.