2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

Gorgeous Townhome with every room touched with designer updates. All flooring has been replaced including beautiful hardwood floors on entry level. More upgrades including tilt-in windows, stainless steel appliances, paint, countertops, gas logs with remote start, all vanities, new tub in master bath, Remo halo added, hardware, light fixtures, new roof, ceramic tile, & carpet. Open living room & dining area with brand new door leading to a huge private deck. This level also has eat-in kitchen, plenty of cabinets with bay window & 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 master suites. 1 w/walk-in closet & the other with double closets. Lower level has quaint family room with new ceramic tile & new patio door that leads to a patio & mostly private & level backyard. Laundry, Garage & extra storage on