2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,000

Welcome to your beautiful like new patio home in Botetourt County! This open concept home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 9 foot ceilings, lovely laminate wood floors throughout, granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry and laundry room, fireplace, sunroom, walk in shower with tiled bathrooms, large storage closet off of the sunroom and a nice back private patio! HOA covers lawn care and snow removal.