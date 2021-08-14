Welcome to your beautiful like new patio home in Botetourt County! This open concept home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 9 foot ceilings, lovely laminate wood floors throughout, granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry and laundry room, fireplace, sunroom, walk in shower with tiled bathrooms, large storage closet off of the sunroom and a nice back private patio! HOA covers lawn care and snow removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
So you've decided to seek a Virginia medical marijuana license — just in time of the opening of a medical-marijuana dispensary in Salem. Here's one way to do that — it'll set you back $185.
Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke Joshua Dillon Haynes' bond following his July 27 arrest on domestic violence charges.
Only superfans and trivia experts would know that John Belushi’s death saved James Taylor’s life.
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.
New details behind the allegations of financial wrongdoing against elected official Robert Jeffrey Jr. emerge from unsealed search warrants.
Spokespeople for Carilion and LewisGale said this week that employees have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but are not required to do.
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
Blacksburg Books is the town's first independent bookstore to open in years.
Salem's assistant superintendent said: “We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this."
Sugar Magnolia, which offers ice cream, chocolates, paper goods and gifts, opened its Roanoke store last month.