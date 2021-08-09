The charm of the 1930's with the conveniences of 2021. Looking for character, you don't want to miss this one! Move in ready. Affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in downtown with underground parking space that is hard to come by so don't let this one get away. Storage area approx 5 x 8. Kitchen has all the amenities, stainless, granite but you don't have to cook, some of the downtown favorites are just a few blocks away or short walk downtown. The parking space is in the underground garage and can be entered off of Salem or 3rd. Additional parking is in the Campbell Garage for a small monthly fee. Water heater new in 2020, Kitchen microwave new in 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
A Friday Roanoke County meeting included a long closed-door session and continued frustrations over the situation.
- Updated
Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to comple…
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
Police have obtained an order asking Apple for the information, assuming it can be found in the Cloud.
A kayaker has died on the New River in Giles County, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.