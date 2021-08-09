2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

The charm of the 1930's with the conveniences of 2021. Looking for character, you don't want to miss this one! Move in ready. Affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in downtown with underground parking space that is hard to come by so don't let this one get away. Storage area approx 5 x 8. Kitchen has all the amenities, stainless, granite but you don't have to cook, some of the downtown favorites are just a few blocks away or short walk downtown. The parking space is in the underground garage and can be entered off of Salem or 3rd. Additional parking is in the Campbell Garage for a small monthly fee. Water heater new in 2020, Kitchen microwave new in 2021.